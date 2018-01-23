Liberia: Weah Hails Ellen's Efforts

President George Weah has commended former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for what he calls 'laying the foundation for his government'.

In his inaugural address Monday, the 24th Liberian President said the former Unity Party political leader laid the foundation in which the Liberian people can now stand in peace and advance progress for the country.

Weah's inauguration as the 24th President of Liberia is the first in 73 years for a democratically elected president to transfer power to another democratically elected president in the country.

"The event signals more than a peaceful transition from one democratic administration to another. It is a transition from one generation of Liberian leadership to a new generation," Pres. Weah said.

"It is a confirmation that democracy exists in Liberia and vowed that it is in the country to stay."

On Freedom of Speech:

Continuing on the foundation laid his predecessor, President Weah has also assured Liberians that freedom of speech will be enforced at all levels as well political assembly.

"No matter how critical views are, it will be void of intimidation and arrest because this was made possible through the tolerance of my predecessor, Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf who protected the rights of freedom of speech as enshrined in our constitution.

"In my time, I will go further to encourage and reinforce not only freedom of speech, but also freedom of political assembly," he said.