23 January 2018

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Weah Hails Ellen's Efforts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Toweh Alphonso

President George Weah has commended former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for what he calls 'laying the foundation for his government'.

In his inaugural address Monday, the 24th Liberian President said the former Unity Party political leader laid the foundation in which the Liberian people can now stand in peace and advance progress for the country.

Weah's inauguration as the 24th President of Liberia is the first in 73 years for a democratically elected president to transfer power to another democratically elected president in the country.

"The event signals more than a peaceful transition from one democratic administration to another. It is a transition from one generation of Liberian leadership to a new generation," Pres. Weah said.

"It is a confirmation that democracy exists in Liberia and vowed that it is in the country to stay."

On Freedom of Speech:

Continuing on the foundation laid his predecessor, President Weah has also assured Liberians that freedom of speech will be enforced at all levels as well political assembly.

"No matter how critical views are, it will be void of intimidation and arrest because this was made possible through the tolerance of my predecessor, Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf who protected the rights of freedom of speech as enshrined in our constitution.

"In my time, I will go further to encourage and reinforce not only freedom of speech, but also freedom of political assembly," he said.

Liberia

Weah - 'My Mandate Is to End Corruption in Public Service'

In his inaugural speech yesterday, President George Manneh Weah assured Liberians that the mandate given him is to end… Read more »

Read the original article on New Republic.

Copyright © 2018 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.