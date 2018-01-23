Liberia: 'The Begotten Son'

WEAH: THE BLESSED CHILD

WEAH: THE KING OF FOOTBALL

WEAH: THE PEACE CRUSADER

WEAH: THE POPULAR POLITICIAN

WEAH: THE 24TH PRESIDENT

51 years ago in Monrovia, 'a begotten son' was born. Like baby Jesus who was sought by three wise men from the East to be adored in Bethlehem of Judea, so it was in his case, according to those familiar with his birth.

Both women and men reportedly rushed to his mother's abode to greet and welcome this child that had just been borne. Those opportune to have had a glimpse of him said 'he is a blessed child who will be great,' it is said.

His mother's home reportedly did not go dry of visitors and well-wishers who had already fallen in love with the child.

About a week after birth, the period the nevus gets ripe and falls, the tradition of libation was performed; and the child was named, Tewlon Manneh Weah, or Weah Manneh.

After few months and for obvious reasons, his grandmother took custody of him in the slum enclave of Clara Town, otherwise Gibraltar, where his life started to take shape.

Under the unwavering tutelage of his grandmother, his horizon got wider and Weah began to step into the openness of the world.

Stories upon stories are told about him as a 'blessed child'. "He is a born a leader; his popularity began to show even at the elementary school level," a friend who claimed she shared class with President George Manneh Weah.

"He was not the brightest of student, but he was always looked up to in the class for leadership." "His classmates got behind him when there were issues in class."

As it is said "a child's greatness is seen in his youth," there was growing inevitability of Weah's greatness which is being witnessed today.

Few weeks to the runoff elections, one of his classmates, debunked public perceptions about the President, describing him as a good gentleman, a smart student. "He was peaceful in class, showed concerns about others in class; he was concerned when a student was in troubled," he wrote in an article.

Weah: The Footballer

With an unquestionably remarkable football career, he is a household name worldwide. In some instances, he is referred to as the "king of football" because of his dazzling artistry on the field.

He began plying his trade with Young Survivors before moving on to Invincible Eleven (IE), an elite football team. As a player with IE, he got call to the national team where he proved his worth.

During an international tournament in Monrovia, he got attracted to foreign-based teams in 1987. Eventually he moved to Cameroun where he was spotted by current Arsenal Coach, Arsene Wenger, then manager of A.S. Monaco of France.

Paris-based PSG hired his services after producing the best of forms, and then later landed at Italian giant, AC Milan, where he showed up beyond match. At AC Milan Weah conquered the footballing world, winning all the prestigious titles of "African Player, European and World Player."

He also tasted the brilliance of the English Premiership, in the colors of Chelsea and Manchester City.

Under his leadership on the field, Liberia got its first ticket to the prestigious African Cup of Nations held in South Africa in 1996. Liberia also came close to qualifying for the World Cup for the first time with a set of players popularly known as "Weah Eleven."

Weah also led Liberia to its second African Cup Tournament in Mali in 2002.

Weah: The Peace Crusader

As a footballer, Pres. Weah became the image of his country which had been consumed by civil war that began 1989.

With his countrymen and women and children dying from starvation, bullets and diseases, and while others roamed in displaced camps, Weah was said to be the 'lone voice in the wilderness', calling on the international world to help end the suffering and bring peace to Liberia.

His pleas yielded fruits when the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in consultation with the United Nations and United States, organized its first peacekeeping and enforcement mission.

On August 24, 1990, the first batch of the regional force, then known as ECOMOG, arrived at the Freeport of Monrovia much to the relief of malnourished citizens who only lived at the mercies of gun-toting rebels.

Owing to his persistent calls for warring factions to end the war and allow peace to reign in Liberia, the president-elect was eventually named UNICEF Ambassador for peace. He used the peace ambassador portfolio, to preach peace and advocate for children worldwide.

As UNICEF Peace Ambassador, the president made series of trips to Liberia and stressed the importance of co-existence, tolerance for one another, peace and harmony.

He also encouraged rebels of warring factions, most of them youths, to drop their guns and return to school. As peace ambassador, Weah was instrumental in the arrangement that led to the disarmament of rebels.

In 1996, he paid the price for leading efforts toward the actualization of peace in Liberia when his home was attacked and ransacked by security forces. In a BBC interview, he took exception to the action and blamed then Police Director, Brownie Samukai.

When asked whether he had personal problems with then President Charles Taylor, he answered in the negative. He said "I don't have problem with Charles Taylor, Sekou Conneh and the rest. The only thing is that if they want to rule the country, it should be through elections; let them be voted for by the people," he said. "The only thing I want is for my people to live in peace and harmony."

As opposition politician, President Weah headed the Peace Commission set up by former President Sirleaf. He used the position to encourage Liberians to seek peace and reconciliation over vengeance.

Weah: The Politician

Though not as old as some of the country's all-time politicians, Weah is seen and regarded as Liberia's most popular, most loved politician.

Few years after retiring from football, he began to set eyes on politics, hoping to replicate his football glory on the political field.

In 2005 when Liberia prepared for its first post-war democratic elections, he got his first trial. He put himself forth as presidential candidate on the ticket of the Congress for Democratic Change, now Coalition for Democratic Change, along former Foreign Minister Rudolph Johnson as running mate.

Along with topnotch politicians in the race, Weah became a focus of most Liberians, mainly the youthful population which constitutes good percentage of the entire population.

He campaigned on the core message of change, and rallied Liberians to do away old politicians who failed to make impacts in their lives.

In spite of strong campaigns against his presidential bid for not having the wherewithal and political refinement to lead the country, his message for 'change' resonated. He came first in the elections but did not get the required percentage to be declared winner.

Weah's CDC claimed it had been cheated and demanded recount of the votes but to not avail. He lost the proceeding runoff elections to outgoing President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who ran on the ticket of the Unity Party.

In spite of misgivings that associated with the outcome of the election, Weah remained in Liberia and supported the government.

In 2011, he gave way to old-fashioned politician, Cllr. Winston Tubman, to head the CDC ticket. The decision sparked criticisms across Liberia and even caused the CDC the elections.

Determined to become president, he was encouraged to run for Senate in 2014, during the Special Senatorial Elections. According to his partisans and admirers, going to the Senate aimed to prepare him for the greater task he will be assuming today.

Weah: the president

Having won last year's elections, he has got his long-held wish of becoming president. Former President Charles Taylor once told the nation that Weah wanted to be president.

Today, tiny Liberia cascaded Monday into hilarity and slumber President Weah took the oath of office at the memorable Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in an unprecedented fashion.

Joined by dignitaries from different parts of the world, hundreds of thousands of Liberians streamed from all corners of the country for the historic inauguration program of Pres. Weah.

The historical nature of the occasion is such that in 73 years a sitting president turns over to an elected incoming government.

Popularly branded as 'country giant' in one of CDC's thrilling campaign songs, "Weah becomes Liberia's 24th President, the most popular politician in modern Liberian political history.

For some, he has become the political generalissimo that is commanding the men and women in politics.

Also, his ascendancy to the President defied odds. "Some of my friends who said nothing would come out of me, now call me chief," Weah recalled while addressing a campaign rally in Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

As outgoing president Sirleaf, history has been good to the president-elect.

"What makes George Weah popular?" asked an inquisitive Liberian. "It is football," he was answered. Beyond that he added "it is money; without money he would not have reached this political zenith."

What Liberians Say?

Weah's presidency is loaded with huge expectations.

A lot of young people believe not much was done under the outgoing government, and hope the CDC- led government will do better.

Mr. Franklin Wesseh wants the Weah-led administration focus on the issue of corruption.

Wesseh who heads the Center for the Exchange Intellectual Opinion agrees there are huge expectations. "This government can only meet up with some of these expectations through the implementations of policies," he noted.

"There are laws on the book whose implementations remain a challenge; when the leaders lack the political will to deal with corrupt officials, you find out that certain things will be repeated over and again and we will still have the same thing hampering our society."

"Ambassador Weah is not a good friend to corruption; he is somebody that brings to the table zero tolerance as far as corruption is concerned."

"We hope Weah will learn some lessons from the Ellen approach of dealing with corruption because some of the way for a government to fail is the lack of the will to deal with your colleagues who are corrupt."

"If you allow them to perpetrate evil against the state and go with impunity is something that will hamper the growth and development of the country."

Wesseh does not think the Weah government will meet up with the expectation within the time frame, adding "as you may know this government is inheriting a broken economy."

"Weah is going to be hugely challenged but what I can say to us Liberian is to stop casting doom."

He warned citizens not to ill-watch the government elect because if the government does not perform well every Liberian will be affected.

Wesseh said, "We should hope and pray that he does well so that we will reap the dividends. Whatever the case is, he is now our president; you cannot reverse this and so we all need to rally our support around him so that our well-being as citizens will be prioritized.

Also, Ms Monique Manotih wants the Weah administration to build rehabilitation centers across the country to remove Zogos from the streets and ghettos.

According to her, this will help develop the minds of less fortunate youth in a way they are transformed into useful people society can depend on.

For his part, Rev. Mack Kartakpah, wants the Weah government prioritize reconciliation which he believes has held the country hostage over the years.

"Reconciliation helps in building a nation," he said, and stressed the need for the government not to close it hands.

"When the government threads the path of reconciliation, it would make people embrace the government; it helps the government achieve some of her goals, in terms of good governance, growth and transformation of state."

"When people are reconciled, God begins to work things out for the good of the land and good things start to happen in the nation."

Adding her voice, Madam Teta Harries said "I would hope to see the reduction in the prices of various commodities on the Liberian market."

She equally holds the view that the hike in prices of commodities is responsible for the high cost of living, which she wants the Weah administration to pay serious attention to.

The exchange rate is another contributing factor to the suffering of the Liberian people, she said.

"When this government is successful in handling or regulating prices of commodities on the market, the issue of poverty will reduce to some level and will solve some of those problems people are faced with," she said.