Liberia: Suffocation, Injuries At SKD

While Liberians and international admirers of President George Weah were celebrating his inauguration, tragedy was befalling also on the side of happenings.

Overcrowdedness of the SKD, reportedly created stampede and led to many getting suffocated.

Liberians started trooping at the stadium as early as 4:00am on Monday just to grace the occasion and at 9:00am, seating capacity at the stadium wing was limited.

Several of suffocated Liberians were rushed to nearby hospitals including the ELWA, according to chief medical officer of Liberia, Francis Nah Kateh.

Dr. Kateh said some of those victims suffered head injuries and were in need of urgent attention from medical staffs.

Meanwhile, no death has so far been reported since the announcement by Dr. Francis Kateh earlier on.

It can be recalled nine Liberians died at the stadium in 2008 at the Start of the 2010 Nations Cup Qualifiers when Liberia drew with Gambia 1-1 and in 2014, spectators were reported to have fainted.

Other Liberians however blamed a negligent security regime at the Complex for the huge crowd, contending that they did not do much to respond. The SKD is the largest stadium in the country and its spectator capacity is 35,000.

One-fourth of the members of the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate signed a resolution in a special session to allow the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville as the venue of the inauguration of President George M. Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor.

During the 52nd Legislature, the law was amended that the grounds of the Capitol Building the seat of the legislature must be used as the inauguration venue.

The ongoing construction of the two annexes of the Capitol Building, at the cost of US$23m, by the People's Republic of China (PRC) has necessarily moved the inauguration to the SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.