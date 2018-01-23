23 January 2018

South Africa: Transitioning From Zuma to Ramaphosa

The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president has not yet seen the removal of Jacob Zuma as ANC president. But there have been significant developments that suggest that Ramaphosa has assumed some of the powers to decide what happens in the state, rather than being left to Zuma's whims. How and when Zuma goes remains unclear as do the limits contained in Ramaphosa's commitment to respect Zuma's dignity. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC President in December evoked much euphoria or cautious optimism, in the ANC, business and media. But beyond that there was a hope cherished by many that this represented a definite step towards ending the blight of Zumaism on the South African landscape, experienced in different ways by different strata and classes.

Although Cyril Ramaphosa was elected by ANC National Conference delegates, many outside that conference hoped he would defeat Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma because he represented a potential beginning of the defeat of the various strands of Jacob Zuma's rule, affecting not only the ANC but the state itself.

A range of state institutions no longer function as independent entities but have fallen under the...

South Africa

