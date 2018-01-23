23 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Journalists Have Hijacked Our Job, Ex-Footballer Owolabi Laments

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Ifetoye

Former Super Eagles winger, Felix Owolabi, has expressed displeasure over the attitude of journalists, who he said have taken over the role of former footballers as the sport analyst during live matches.

The home-based Eagles are currently engaged in the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) holding in Morocco, and there seem to be worries back home over their performance. However, Owolabi is of the view that the Eagles are doing their best, as most of them are debutants.

He said the former internationals would explained what the players were going through as debutants far better than the journalists, who have abandoned their role in sports and now see themselves as knowing everything.

Speaking with The Guardian, Owolabi said that former players who have seen it all should have been the one doing the job of analysing during live matches.

"These players that we have in Morocco are raw talents waiting for somebody to nurture them. But the problem we have is that most times we do not appoint the right personnel for these players where majority of them are playing in a major tournament for the first time.

"The former internationals whose views should have been sought for during a live match have now been hijacked by journalists. These media persons now combine reporting sports with the job meant other persons. This is not for the passion of the game but because of what they will get at the end of the day. I want to believe that the journalists too are also contributing to the woes of the game in the country.

"Currently, I am a retiree and I believe that I still have a lot to contribute towards the growth of the sport passionately loved by people. At times when I watch live matches of the these foreign leagues, I see ex-players, who know about the game and giving sound analysis about a match because they too have played the game to the highest level. And most times at the end of the day, you see reason to what they might have said before, half time, and at the end of the game, and this is what is obtainable all over the world.

Speaking further, Owolabi said: "Everyone can analyse but you cannot be almost as perfect as the former footballers. Journalists are supposed to ask questions and not to give analysis. That is the difference between them and ex-players in the other part of the world.

Even in South Africa, former players are the ones helping to analyse live games, not journalists. One cannot leave his job and enter into another person's field. It does not work that way."

Nigeria

Obasanjo Attacks Buhari, Asks President Not to Run in 2019

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, in a blistering and excoriating 13-page statement has called on President… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.