23 January 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Rwanda Bans Baby Milk Products From French Firm Lactalis

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Edmund Kagire

Rwanda has banned the importation and sale of products manufactured by French diary firm Lactalis after some of its baby food items were found to have been contaminated.

The Ministry of Health on Monday urged Rwandans not to consume milk products from the company that was in December forced to recall millions of baby milk items over fears of salmonella bacteria contamination.

Minister of Health Dr Diane Gashumba cited findings by the International Food Safety Authorities Network (INFOSAN), and a subsequent probe by the Rwanda Standards Board (RSB).

"The Minister requests all traders with the aforementioned milk, foods and beverages to immediately stop selling them and report them to RSB. The importation and sell of the said products in the country is banned with immediate effect," said the Health ministry in a statement.

"Any person with a child who consumed the said products and has signs of a running stomach, a fever and stomach-ache is urged to take the infant to the nearest hospital."

The symptoms of a salmonella infection usually appear 12-72 hours after intake of contaminated foods, and include fever, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea and sometimes vomiting, according to the World Health Organisation.

Last December, salmonella infections were reported in over 30 infants in France that were linked to the giant manufacturer's products forcing it to recall more than 12 million baby food items from 83 countries in what is turning to be a global scandal.

The banned products in Rwanda include formula milks, cereals, and juices under the Celia, Cereline and Picot brands.

Rwanda

We Salute Dar, Kigali Agreement On SGR

TANZANIA and Rwanda moved a step further in their plans for joint construction of 521 kilometre Isaka-Kigali Standard… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.