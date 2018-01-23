South Africa: Modack Extortion Case Initially Concealed Due to Cop Collusion, Court Hears

The extortion case centering around suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack was initially registered in a more concealed manner because of police involvement in the alleged crimes, it was claimed in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Charl Kinnear, a colonel investigating fights in Cape Town clubs, testified that after a statement in the matter was made to him in November, he registered an inquiry, instead of opening a case docket.

If a case docket had been opened, it would have meant that anyone with access to the criminal record system would be able to see the statement on a computer.

The inquest was therefore registered, Kinnear said, "because of senior police involved with the group".

Modack is accused of extortion and intimidation alongside Colin Booysen - the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen - Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay.

They face charges relating to the nightclub security industry, in that they allegedly took over security operations at clubs and restaurants, forcing owners to pay them.

Modack and his co-accused were arrested on December 15.

Shortly thereafter, they launched an application to be released on bail.

Earlier this month, Kinnear testified that there was a recording of Modack in a meeting with Major General Jeremy Vearey, the head of the Cape Town cluster of police who was instrumental in his arrest, and Russell Christopher, a former State Security Agency official who trained with Vearey in the ANC's intelligence structures prior to 1994.

The meeting took place on May 5, 2017.

"Nafiz Modack states he was dealing with high-ranking police officials and, should there ever be a problem, Tiyo and Mbotho can sort it out," Kinnear had testified.

He was referring to Major General Mzwandile Tiyo, the Western Cape's head of crime intelligence, and Major General Patrick Mbotho, a provincial head of detectives.

Testifying about the "influence" which Modack appeared to have, Kinnear had also referred to a meeting Modack had at the One and Only hotel with Northern Cape police commissioner Risimati Shivuri.

On Tuesday, Modack's advocate Edwin Grobler argued that there was, in fact, no case against his client.

He referred to information he had put to Kinnear a week ago - that a police officer had previously told Modack that there was a R20m hit out on him.

On Tuesday, Grobler identified the police officer as "Captain Jaftha".

The bail application continues.

Source: News24