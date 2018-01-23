Nigeria: Six Killed As Gunmen Abduct Lawmaker's Children in Zamfara

The police in Zamfara State have confirmed the abduction of two children of Yahaya Chado, the member representing Maradun/Bakura Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Shehu, told newsmen in Gusau yesterday that the children were abducted after the gunmen invaded the lawmaker's home at Gora in Maradun Local Government Area. He said three persons were killed and four others wounded during the attack around 1a.m. on Monday.

One of the villagers, Kabiru Mai-Kwashe, told NAN that the abductors came on 20 motorcycles, with each motorcycle conveying two armed persons. "They shot sporadically into the air before going to the house of their victims.

The gunmen forcefully took away the two victims, Muhammad Yahaya, 27, and his elder brother, Junaidu Yahaya, who is 35 years old."

According to him, after the gunmen left the house, they also shot and killed six persons and wounded four others. Mai-Kwashe added that one of those abducted later returned with a telephone number ostensibly given by the abductors directing his father to contact them, "if he wants to see his eldest son again."

It was gathered that the abductors have demanded a ransom of N10 million before they would release the victim.

The police spokesman said a combined team of police and military personnel had been deployed to conduct extensive search for the gunmen and rescue the victim. He said those killed and wounded during the attack were taken to Maradun General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the police in Jigawa State have arrested a 25-year year-old woman, who reportedly dumped her newborn baby girl in Guri Local Government Area of the state. The command's Public Relations Officer, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Dutse yesterday.

Jinjiri said the suspect allegedly dumped the baby on January 18 near a football pitch. "The incident was reported to the police by some footballers two days after the suspect dumped the baby near a football pitch.

"The players noticed the odour of the decomposing baby near their football pitch and reported same to the police. The police on January 20, traced and arrested the married woman who abandoned the newborn baby girl."

He explained that the suspect, who was a divorcee and resident of Abunabo village, allegedly abandoned the baby after giving birth four months after her new marriage. The spokesman added that the suspect was already pregnant when they married her to a 50-year-old man.

According to him, the suspect confessed that she was impregnated by one Umar Lili, aged 25 of Musari village in the same local government area. Jinjiri said the suspect would be charged to court.