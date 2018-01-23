23 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: NBA Condemns Indiscriminate Arrests, Human Rights Violations By SSS

By Isa Abdulsalami Ahovi

Jos — The Jos, Plateau State branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has condemned activities of the State Security Services (SSS) who arrest people indiscriminately and violate their rights in the process.

It said all Nigerians should be allowed to enjoy their fundamental human rights instead of arresting and harassing them with reckless abandon.

NBA Jos Chairman, Ralph Monye, said this while welcoming members and guests to the 2017/2018 Legal Year, even as he lampooned the SSS operatives for the series of complaints trailing their Sting Operations.

His words: "We believe that we are in a democratic dispensation. A situation where operatives from whichever agency arrest citizens who are merely exercising their fundamental human rights should not only be frowned at but should also be deprecated.

"We urge all the security operatives involved in the violation of human rights of Nigerians to desist forthwith in the best interest of the nation. We believe that nobody or group of persons or agencies can be greater than Nigeria.

"If arrests must be made, they must be within the confines of the law and there are procedures. This is what we lawyers demand."

While sympathising with Benue State and other parts of the country for the gruesome attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen, Monye said the NBA Jos joined their branches, especially Benue to condemn the senseless killings.

