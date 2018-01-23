23 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Kill Four Armed Robbers in Rivers

By Ann Godwin

Port Harcourt — The Rivers State police command said it has killed four armed robbers. The hoodlums were killed yesterday by the Afam Divisional Police Station in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The Guardian gathered that the armed robbers were trailed to a hotel where they were terrorising the Afam area.

A police source in the area disclosed that a team of detectives led by one Inspector Chris Oyike, trailed the robbers to the hotel, which they used as their hideout and overpowered them during a gun battle.

The bodies of the four slain robbers were as at press time still at the Afam Divisional Police Station in Oyigbo. Spokesman of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, could not be reached for confirmation at the time of filing the report.

