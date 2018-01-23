Namibia: Family in Fear After Murder Suspect's Release

The family of a woman who was shot dead allegedly by her boyfriend at Rehoboth last year says they feel unsafe since the suspect was released on bail.

Coleen Melanie Uiras (36) was shot in the head last July while selling braai meat to raise money for her 16-year-old daughter's matric farewell.

The family says they were not informed beforehand when the suspect, Prince Reinhard Langendorf, would be granted bail.

Uiras' mother, Maria Regina Gowases, said she was shocked to learn that Langendorf was out on bail of N$8 000.

Gowases also said they are likely to run into him. She fears for her life and that of her children and grandchildren.

She further claimed that Langendorf cold-bloodedly shot and killed her daughter, yet he got N$8 000 bail as if he had killed a cow.

Asking on what grounds Langendorf got bail, Gowases said: "Maybe we do not understand the law, but it is so painful to see him showing off in the streets, yet my daughter died from his hands." Gowases said the irony was that Langendorf was granted bail the day Uiras' daughter, McKenzie Narimas, was attending her matric farewell.

"I could not tell her about it. I only told her the following day. It was disappointing, but what can we do? I would like to thank the Namibian people for their support and love, especially towards McKenzie. It humbled the family," added Gowases.

Narimas, who passed her matric with flying colours, said she did it for her mother.

"I promised her I was not going to let her down. I wish she was here. She would have been happy. I could imagine her voice and laughter if I showed her my results. I miss her so much," Narimas said.

Narimas also thanked the public who made her matric farewell 'magical'.

"I had a magical evening. Somehow I could feel my mother's peaceful spirit that day. When I heard about the bail, I refused to allow the news to take away the magic," she added.

Prosecutor Leonard Mathews told The Namibian that Langendorf applied for bail, and was successful because he was the family's breadwinner. One of the bail conditions is that the accused should not interfere with or threaten witnesses, and to stay away from the victim's family. An eyewitness, Gevin Ixuig, who also testified during the bail hearing, said he ran into Langendorf not so long ago.

"We met at a bar. As I was going out, we came face to face. All sorts of things went through my mind. I was nervous that anything could happen, but I just kept my cool although the way he looked at me was scary," he said.

Ixuig said an SMS angered Langendorf and that he became furious when Uiras laughed the matter off during an argument.

According to Ixuig, Langendorf's anger was further stoked after he called Uiras to the car but she refused to go.

Langendorf, Ixuig said, told Uiras that he would shoot her if she did not come. Ixuig said Uiras then told Langendorf that he had always said he would shoot her if she refused to do as he bid. Langendorf, Ixuig narrated, went to the car and came back with a gun and threatened to shoot Uiras.

"She was just smiling while he was threatening her. The next thing I heard a shot going off. He then said to her 'look what you made me do".