23 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #CapeWaterGate - Six Ways in Which Capetonians Could Be Violating Water Regulations

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

As #DayZero approaches, some Capetonians continue to maintain their usual lifestyles while others are finding new and ingenious ways to deal with the city's water crisis. In both cases, they may be in violation of either new water restrictions or old water by-laws. The use of boreholes and the water extracted from them is a particularly sticky issue. By REBECCA DAVIS.

1. Stockpiling municipal water for Day Zero

With #DayZero - when residential taps are cut off - now virtually certain to arrive in Cape Town by April, the temptation to fill water containers and tanks in advance with tap water is high. But it is also illegal, as City of Cape Town water tzar Xanthea Limberg reminded Daily Maverick in October last year. The City encourages residents to store up to five litres for "drinking and basic hygiene", but no more than that.

2. Filling up a swimming pool from a hosepipe, tap, or any other municipal water source

By now this should be well known, but a glance at photographs of brimming swimming pools in Cape Town's property ads suggests that it is still constantly being violated. You are now not allowed to fill up swimming pools from...

South Africa

#LifeEsidimeni - What Qedani Mahlangu's Testimony May Mean for David Makhura

Accusations fly as the embattled former health MEC finally testifies at the ongoing arbitration hearings. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.