23 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Chief Justice Warns Leaders Over Contempt of Court

By Daily News Reporter

The Chief Justice, Professor Ibrahimu Juma, has said legal action will be taken against leaders who will interfere with court processes.

Justice Juma issued the warning at a press conference in Dar es Salaam today, where he briefed journalists over Legal Week.

He said that some leaders do not adhere to court regulations through interference hence he advised them to stop it and respect the constitution.

Former President Jakaya Kikwete is expected to grace the Legal Week which will begin on January 26, 2018.

