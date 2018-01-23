23 January 2018

East Africa: EAC Retreat On Infrastructure, Health Financing Next Month

THE EAC Secretariat in collaboration with the EAC Partner States and International Development Partners are in the final preparations for the Joint EAC Heads of State Retreat on Infrastructure and Health Financing and Development next month in Uganda.

The joint Heads of State Retreat themed 'Deepening and widening regional integration through Infrastructure and Health Sector Development in the EAC Partner States' is aimed at accelerating the attainment of the objectives of the EAC Development Strategy, African Union Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals in the infrastructure and health sectors in the EAC. The Heads of State will address infrastructure and health development and financing in East Africa.

The Retreat will be followed by the 19th Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State to be held in Kampala on 23rd February, 2018. The Retreat is expected to give impetus to infrastructure and health development by way of harnessing political support for regional flagship projects, funding commitments, and Public-Private Partnerships arrangements. The retreat will be preceded by the separate infrastructure and health sector investors' and donors' round-tables on 21st February 2018.

Also to be held prior to the Retreat will be Ministerial Session of the 36th Meeting of the Council of Ministers and the Ministerial Session of the 35th Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the Council.

The separate donor round tables will be held at ministerial level and will review progress of implementation of previously prioritized infrastructure projects and deliberate on investment opportunities and funds mobilization strategies for quicker delivery of prioritized regional infrastructure and health projects The Retreat Programme includes an International Infrastructure and Health Sector Exhibition that will run from 21st to 22nd February, 2018.

The Exhibition will provide a platform for players in the Infrastructure and Health sectors to showcase new products and services as well as exhibit the latest advances in research and innovation.

The joint retreat is being convened at a time when the region's 10-year infrastructure priorities that were agreed upon during the 3rd Heads of State Retreat held on 29th November, 2014 in Nairobi have transitioned from the conception phase to the implementation phase.

The joint retreat will among other things review the status of implementation of the priority projects including relevant policy directives, mobilization of the required financing and implementation of the resolutions proposed to address the challenges observed at the 3rd Retreat.

The retreat will target key priority projects in railways, ports and inland waterways, energy and connecting roads prioritized to de-congest the cities and enhance logistics at the ports.

Likewise, as agreed during the 3rd Retreat, the 4th Retreat is expected to receive a report on the projects and programmes of the civil aviation and airports sub sectors.

