Tanzania: We Salute Dar, Kigali Agreement On SGR

editorial

TANZANIA and Rwanda moved a step further in their plans for joint construction of 521 kilometre Isaka-Kigali Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) when ministers for infrastructure from the two countries met in Dar es Salaam over the weekend to deliberate on how to implement construction of the joint railway line.

In the meeting, Minister for Woks, Transport and Communication, Prof Makame Mbarawa and Rwanda's Minister of Infrastructure, Mr James Musoni, agreed to jointly mobilise funds for construction of the project with each country to meet the cost of infrastructure in its own territory.

Deliberations were on key implementation issues of the project, including progress already made by Tanzania on construction of the SGR - from Dar to Morogoro and from Morogoro to Makutupora; and they also agreed to adopt the railway feasibility studies already conducted in the two countries.

The ministers adopted the proposed project delivery method of design and build similar to the Dar to Morogoro and Morogoro to Makutupora SGR project for the purpose of uniformity of standards, according to a joint communiqué.

They also adopted the proposed timeline towards implementation of the Presidents' directives so as to lay the foundation stone by October, 2018. TWe share the same optimism by analyists about prospects of the new railway to become a true game changer in the socio-economic lives of the people of the two countries and a major boost for Rwanda and Tanzania economies through increased intra-regional trade.

The Isaka-Kigali SGR will unlock the potential of the Rwanda economy where 80 per cent of exports and imports pass through Tanzania and help to significantly cut down transport cost between Dar es Salaam and Kigali which will eventually lower prices of imported products.

Apart from being serious challenge to Rwanda's ability to compete effectively with its neighbours, high transportation costs in East African Community region are the main handicap towards successful implementation of the regional integration.

We expect construction work of the project will be a boon to the economy through a multiple effects as many local construction firms will be subcontracted, suppliers will get businesses and new jobs will be created as a strong workforce will be needed for the work.

Local businesses stand to gain from the construction work. From local cement manufacturers who have been complaining of suffering from market overcapacity, to steel manufacturers, transporters, hotel owners and other suppliers, the Isaka-Kigali SGR project will certainly be a fortune to them