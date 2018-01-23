Angola: Manager Confirms Money Withdrawal From Global Fund

Luanda — The manager of the Global FundTechnical Unit for the Malaria Programme, Lúcia de Fátima Costa, confirmed Monday that there had been deducted the amount of AKZ 125 million, in 2013, from this institution in favor of Soccopress company.

Lúcia Costa added that there had been also illegally withdrawn from the Fund AKZ 108 million supposedly aimed at the Malaria Control and Combat Programme.

The manager made the statement in Luanda's Courtroom as a deponent in the case of money misappropriation estimated at over AKZ 160 million and USD 500.000 for the programme to fight malaria in which the citizens Sónia Carla de Oliveira Neves, Nilton Saraiva Francisco and Mauro Filipe have been indicted.

The public prosecutor's office accused Sónia Carla de Oliveira Neves, Nilton Saraiva Francisco and Mauro Filipe of misappropriation of funds for the fight against malaria, valued at more than 160 million Kwanzas and about 500 thousand US Dollars (USD).

The defendant Sónia Neves organized unauthorized payment procedures and transferred monetary amounts to the EM-Gestinfortec and Soccopress companies without having provided any service to the Global Fund Technical Management Unit or to the Malaria Control and Combat Programme.

The judgment taking place at Luanda Courtroom started on November 13 of 2017.