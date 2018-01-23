Luanda — Interclube won the under-20 football championship after beating on Sunday by 1-0 the 1º de Agosto at the Luanda Coqueiros stadium.
The solo goal was scored by Jorginho during the minute 82.
Final standings ( under-17)
1º de Agosto (champion)
FC de Luanda
Benfica de Luanda
Petro de Luanda
Top scorer - Tangu Gastão (Petro de Luanda with10 goals)
Under-Sub-20:
Interclube (champion)
1º de Agosto
Recreativo da Caála do Huambo
FC Bravos do Maquis do Moxico
Top scorer - Gerson (1º de Agosto with 10 goals)
The competition held from 6 - 21 January in Luanda, counted on participation of 33 teams from the provinces of Luanda, Cabinda, Benguela, Bengo, Bié, Cunene, Huambo, Huila, Lunda Norte, Malanje, Namibe, Uige and Moxico.