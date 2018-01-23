23 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Interclube Wins Under-20 National Championship

Luanda — Interclube won the under-20 football championship after beating on Sunday by 1-0 the 1º de Agosto at the Luanda Coqueiros stadium.

The solo goal was scored by Jorginho during the minute 82.

Final standings ( under-17)

1º de Agosto (champion)

FC de Luanda

Benfica de Luanda

Petro de Luanda

Top scorer - Tangu Gastão (Petro de Luanda with10 goals)

Under-Sub-20:

Interclube (champion)

1º de Agosto

Recreativo da Caála do Huambo

FC Bravos do Maquis do Moxico

Top scorer - Gerson (1º de Agosto with 10 goals)

The competition held from 6 - 21 January in Luanda, counted on participation of 33 teams from the provinces of Luanda, Cabinda, Benguela, Bengo, Bié, Cunene, Huambo, Huila, Lunda Norte, Malanje, Namibe, Uige and Moxico.

