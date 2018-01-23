Namibia: A Busy Year for Omuthiya Youth

Omuthiya — The Omuthiya Youth Parliament is planning to host a fundraising dinner for a trade fair, a sports day and training for small and medium enterprises. The activities are planned for this year, as part of activities to address the needs and challenges facing the youth in the region, says the youth organisation's chairperson David Uusiku.

"We have drafted our calendar of activities by looking at the needs of our fellow youths. We have seen that youths need time to mingle and build up each other so that those who have lost focus can regain it and start doing something for themselves. This is why we plan to have a talent show, so that our youth can showcase their talents. We will work to see how best we can use these talents as means of getting income," added Uusiku.

"All these events are to kick off as from March to September 2018. Therefore, we would like to request any individual, company, government, parastatal or NGO to join hands with us so that we can make our plans a success.

As it was announced last year, the Omuthiya Youth Fair will be an annual event, so we are looking for any good Samaritan to join us in organizing the exhibition and help us help those in business industry, as they are the ones who will benefit mostly in selling their products during this event," said Uusiku.

Meanwhile, Uusiku said that contrary to what is being reported on social media, the youth parliament did not participate in the organization of Miss Othithiya beauty pageant.

The pageant organisers made headlines for not paying suppliers and contractors after the pageant.

"[We] would like to make it categorically clear that we were not part of Miss Othithiya that was organized during the past festive season. Therefore, we would like to distance ourselves from all the rumours being spread that it was us who organized the event. The only event we organized in 2017 was the Omuthiya Youth Fair that took place in September, which was a success," stressed Uusiku.