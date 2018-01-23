23 January 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: State Memorial Service for Nghidinwa Tomorrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — A state memorial service will be held at Parliament Gardens on Wednesday for former Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Rosalia Nghidinwa,

This was announced by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in a media statement issued on Sunday.

Nghidinwa died in the Roman Catholic Hospital in Windhoek on Sunday last week.

The first memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 12h00, while a second memorial service will be held at the Nkurenkuru expo field in the Kavango West Region at 12h00 on Friday.

A state funeral will be held at the Nkurenkuru Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (ELCIN) cemetery on Saturday morning.

Nghidinwa also served as Minister of Labour and Social Welfare from 2000 to 2005 and as Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration from 2005 to 2012.

She was appointed Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare in December 2012, a position she held until her retirement in 2015.

Nghidinwa was a nurse by profession and an active member of ELCIN, serving on the church's governing council from 1991 to 1996.

She was a member of Swapo Party since 1974. Meanwhile, the Governor of the Kavango West Region, Sirkka Ausiku, said Nghidinwa was a leader who spearheaded community development.

"After leaving parliament, Rosalia Nghidinwa dedicated her life to women empowerment where she dealt with various women empowerment groups and she was also the chairperson of Mpungu District Farmers Union, as she was involved in farming as well as other community development activities," she added.

Nghidinwa was very much involved with women whom she empowered in various ways. She organised unemployed women in the region especially through the Kampegere Koranyara Women's Group to teach them how to make beads and baskets at her house as well as her farm. They would stay there while busy with that activity and women would then go sell the baskets and the beads and make their money to buy bread and take care of the needs of their families.

"She also helped these women to participate at trade fairs and expos - that is what she had been doing before she departed. Kampegere Koranyara Women's Group have lost a strong woman they looked up to as a mentor and she was involved in assisting all the women in all the eight constituencies - they went to her farm and she helped them. Being involved in farming, Nghidinwa also mentored many farmers for free in Mpungu district where her farm is situated," Ausiku said. - Nampa and John Muyamba in Rundu contributed to this story.

Namibia

Genocide Case in Court

Germany is expected to appear in New York City's District Court on Thursday, or risk losing the case to the descendants… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.