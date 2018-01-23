Angola: Govt Official Appeals for Maintenance of Public Infrastructures

Lubango — The minister of Construction and Public Works, Manuel Tavares de Almeida, on Monday in Lubango City, southern Huila, highlighted the idea that everyone should contribute to the maintenance of city infrastructures , with a view to increasing their durability period.

The minister - who was spoke to the press in the end of an assessment visit to the works of building integrated infrastructures and a main road in Lubango City (provincial capital) - stressed that this maintenance work is necessary for the conservation and long durability of public infrastructures.

"We have to avoid the placing of rubbish on infrastructures that are built, mainly on water lines, because the works are executed in accordance with the project, but if they are not serviced and conserved they end up being damaged", he explained.

He stressed that maintenance works must be permanent and needs the collaboration of the citizens.

The minister also expressed his concern about the rubbish disposal issue, for one finds big amounts of solid residues in the drainage system. So, he appealed for the intervention of the municipal administrations in the cleaning of such infrastructures.

On her turn, the minister of Territory Arrangement and Housing, Ana Paula Carvalho, said that the works in Lubango City are going at a good pace.