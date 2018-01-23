23 January 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Katima Rural Councillor Survives Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo — The councillor of Katima Rural Constituency, Warden Simushi escaped with minor injuries when his double cab Toyota Hilux, collided with another vehicle late Friday evening close to the Katima Mulilo weighbridge.

According to the police, Simushi was trying to overtake when his car collided with the oncoming vehicle. His vehicle swerved off the road and hit a tree.

Simushi and his passenger escaped with minor injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle escaped unhurt, according to Deputy Police Commissioner for Zambezi Region Evans Simasiku.

The other driver was charged for driving a vehicle without a driver's licence.

Simushi and his passenger were admitted at Katima Mulilo State Hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.

Namibia

Genocide Case in Court

Germany is expected to appear in New York City's District Court on Thursday, or risk losing the case to the descendants… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.