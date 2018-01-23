23 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Portuguese Court Separates Lawsuit File of Former Angolan Vice President

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lisbon — The lawsuit file of the former Angolan Vice President, Manuel Vicente, running in a Portuguese Court, dubbed "Fizz Operation", last Monday was separated from the rest of the process that involves other accused (Portuguese) individuals.

ANGOP has learnt that the "Manuel Vicente lawsuit" will have to wait for the decision of the Appellate Court of Lisbon on whether this specific lawsuit should be transferred to the Angolan judicial authorities or not.

The Portuguese Prosecution Department has been reluctant to send the Manuel Vicente lawsuit file to Angola (as is the preference of the Angolan authorities), a position corroborated by the judge dealing with the lawsuit.

In face of the position of the Portuguese Prosecution Department, the defence lawyers decided to appeal against this stance.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of the Manuel Vicente are defending that the accusations levelled on the former Vice President should be analysed by the Angolan justice, backing such stance with International Law tools and Angolan Law, more precisely judiciary co-operation accords.

Angola

Manager Confirms Money Withdrawal From Global Fund

The manager of the Global FundTechnical Unit for the Malaria Programme, Lúcia de Fátima Costa, confirmed… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.