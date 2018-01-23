Angola: Portuguese Court Separates Lawsuit File of Former Angolan Vice President

Lisbon — The lawsuit file of the former Angolan Vice President, Manuel Vicente, running in a Portuguese Court, dubbed "Fizz Operation", last Monday was separated from the rest of the process that involves other accused (Portuguese) individuals.

ANGOP has learnt that the "Manuel Vicente lawsuit" will have to wait for the decision of the Appellate Court of Lisbon on whether this specific lawsuit should be transferred to the Angolan judicial authorities or not.

The Portuguese Prosecution Department has been reluctant to send the Manuel Vicente lawsuit file to Angola (as is the preference of the Angolan authorities), a position corroborated by the judge dealing with the lawsuit.

In face of the position of the Portuguese Prosecution Department, the defence lawyers decided to appeal against this stance.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of the Manuel Vicente are defending that the accusations levelled on the former Vice President should be analysed by the Angolan justice, backing such stance with International Law tools and Angolan Law, more precisely judiciary co-operation accords.