23 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Semenya Hails 'Amazing' Laureus Nomination

Caster Semenya says that she's humbled to be nominated alongside a host of stars for the Sportswoman of the Year award at the upcoming Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco, to be held in late February.

The current Olympic and world 800m champion gave her thoughts on her nomination, where she'll go up against the likes of tennis superstar Serena Williams, fellow athlete Allyson Felix, swimmer Katie Ledecky, skier Mikaela Shiffrin and Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza.

"It is an amazing feeling. I feel privileged and honoured to receive an opportunity like this," said Semenya.

She then went on to acknowledge the role that her faith plays in her achievements as well as the support that she's received, in all spheres, not just in South Africa but around the world.

"I'm looking forward to the Awards and I feel blessed to be nominated among the best ladies in the world and congratulations to each and every nominee, God bless them and thank you to Laureus for the recognition," she added.

