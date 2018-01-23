23 January 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Councillor Pleas for Investors At Onayena

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya — The councillor of Onayena constituency, Iyambo Indongo, is calling for prospective investors to apply for plots for both business and residential purposes while it is still early.

Onayena and Oshivelo are now proclaimed settlements. "We will soon start with the surveying of Extension 3, which will be followed by servicing the area. Therefore, all those that are interested in investing in our settlement are encouraged to start applying now," said Indongo while highlighting some of the activities happening in his constituency. He added that development is slowly happening, citing the construction of a service station and construction of gravel roads, expected to commence soon.

"The 600m stretch road will be constructed by Kambwa cc, which will in turn create employment for the local people. Our condition was that all labourers will be from the area and the company will only bring in expatriates. For the service station we are only waiting for Nored to connect electricity," said Indongo.

Furthermore, he said that street lamps would soon to be installed along the main street.

On other activities taking place in Onayena, Indongo said he has been conducting meetings to educate the community on social wellbeing and has noted concerns, which are affecting them which will guide him on what issues to tackle first.

Namibia

Genocide Case in Court

Germany is expected to appear in New York City's District Court on Thursday, or risk losing the case to the descendants… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.