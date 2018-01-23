23 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Chan2018 - Angola One Point to Quarter Finals

Tagged:

Related Topics

Agadir — Angola and Congo Brazzaville will clash Wednesday for the quarter finals of the African Nations Cup for Home-based players ( CHAN 2018), taking place in Morocco.

The Angolan team that is one point away to qualify for the quarterfinals is currently the second placed of group D with 4 points.

Should Angola draw against Congo, it would reach five points that could immediately put the team in the next stage of the competition.

The two teams clashed for the last time in 2012, with a goalless draw.

Congo Brazzaville is the 96th in the FIFA ranking, while Angola is the 142nd.

Angola

Portuguese Court Separates Lawsuit File of Former Angolan Vice President

The lawsuit file of the former Angolan Vice President, Manuel Vicente, running in a Portuguese Court, dubbed "Fizz… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.