Agadir — Angola and Congo Brazzaville will clash Wednesday for the quarter finals of the African Nations Cup for Home-based players ( CHAN 2018), taking place in Morocco.

The Angolan team that is one point away to qualify for the quarterfinals is currently the second placed of group D with 4 points.

Should Angola draw against Congo, it would reach five points that could immediately put the team in the next stage of the competition.

The two teams clashed for the last time in 2012, with a goalless draw.

Congo Brazzaville is the 96th in the FIFA ranking, while Angola is the 142nd.