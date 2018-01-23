Seychelles: UNDP's Support for Seychelles in Climate Change, Sustainable Goals to Continue

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will continue to assist Seychelles with priority projects related to climate change and achieving the sustainable goals for development, said the newly accredited UNDP representative.

Christine Umutoni is the new UNDP Resident Representative and Resident Coordinator for Seychelles and presented her credentials to the President of Seychelles, Danny Faure, at State House on Tuesday morning.

"We will continue most of our programmes mainly on climate change and adaptation. We will also look at supporting the whole agenda for the country to attain its sustainable goals. Therefore the issue of data development is something which we will look into."

Umutoni said that Seychelles has also started an exercise to see where the island nation wants to go and what it wants to achieve. A national development plan has also begun based on the blue economy making it possible for the islands to share its experiences and knowledge with the rest of Africa.

"The UN is willing to accompany the country in this exercise because it's all based on aligning and mainstreaming the national plan to the sustainable goals."

The issue of shared resources and the blue economy were also discussed with the president.

"We want to ensure that the blue economy roadmap makes sense for the country and look at South-South cooperation, the exchange of knowledge between the various African countries and what each of us can learn from each other."

Umutoni said that economic development, especially the public-private partnership is another area which the UN agency will support the island nation with.

"Seychelles is now a high-income country. We will also look at how to sustain the country in its path towards a higher income and ensuring that we find strategies to address a few pockets of poverty so that the gap can be narrowed."

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the UN's global development network, advocating for change and connecting countries to knowledge, experience, and resources to help people build a better life.

Umutoni, who is Ugandan, will be based in Port-Louis, the capital city of Mauritius. Collaboration between Mauritius and the United Nations System commenced in 1969 with the opening of the UNDP office.

In Mauritius and Seychelles - a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean - UNDP continues to strengthen the capacity of the respective Governments and civil society to achieve continued growth and sustainable development.

The UNDP Resident Representative and Resident Coordinator also signed agreements with seven local groups which have received grants under the small grant programme. The projects - all related to communities and the environment - amount to $275,000.