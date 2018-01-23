23 January 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Walvis Bay Salt Refiners Exports First Consignment to U.S.

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — Growing the number of clients for salt supply beyond the traditional African market, Walvis Bay Salt Refiners (WBSR) will soon export its first vessel of salt to the United States of America. WBSR, which is part of the wider Synchem Group, loaded 50,000 tonnes of salt onto the M/V Condor vessel at Namibia Ports Authority (NAMPORT) from Thursday till yesterday.

After years of intense marketing in North and South America, WBSR secured its first shipment of salt, loaded for supply to the US. After analysing the international salt export market, the company recently invested in expanding its production capacity. WBSR's Managing Director, Andre Snyman, highlighted the company completed the salt field expansion programme in 2016, which increased annual production from 700,000 tonnes to about 1 million tonnes.

Added Snyman: "After several visits, we are proud to announce that the first shipment of about 50,000 tonnes is currently being loaded and earmarked for the US East Coast."

Salt is used in various applications such as water treatments and chemical plants. It is however quoted by the Salt Institute that there are currently more than 14,000 known uses of salt.

Being the largest salt mine in sub-Saharan Africa, WBSR enjoys economy of scale benefits in its production processes. However, Snyman confirmed that WBSR will remain mindful regarding the ever-increasing customer demands in terms of differentiated product specifications, hence the company is consistently looking at ways to improve its production efficiencies; and the quality of the product they supply to clients. The company is ISO 9001 certified.

Namibia

Genocide Case in Court

Germany is expected to appear in New York City's District Court on Thursday, or risk losing the case to the descendants… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.