Liberia: Weah Considers Attractive Wages for Civil Servants

Liberia's President George Weah says one key way of minimizing corruption in government is to provide attractive wages and incentives for civil servants who are bed rock of the government.

The 24th elected Liberian President made the observation during the historic inauguration of he and his Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor at the SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville on Monday, 22 January. Mr. Weah took over from former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf in the nation's first smooth transition of power in 73 years.

President Weah believes that giving civil servants better wages and incentives would help in the fight against corruption.He discloses that civil servants deserve fair wages and incentives to improve their lives and contribute more positively to the economic recovery process of the country.

He assures Liberians that he will work based on the confidence placed in him by not letting the people down in archiving the serious development goals of the country.

President Weah furthers that the foundation of the new Liberia must be reinforced by individuals with high integrity. He says to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor, public resources should not dissipate and placed in the pockets of government officials at the detriment of the suffering people.

He promises to serve as an agent of positive change by working with the National Legislature and Judiciary in enacting essential laws that would fast track the government's development agenda.

He then paid special tribute to thousands of Liberians who died in the fight for equal justice and economic prosperity, recalling that hundreds of Liberians give in their weapons 15 years ago for a more equal society for all.