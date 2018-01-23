Liberia: Nancy Doe Calls for Unification Under Pres. Weah

The widow of slain Liberian President Samuel K. Doe, Mrs. Nancy B. Doe, who graced Monday's inaugural ceremony of President George Manneh Weah, is urging all Liberians to reunite, forget about the bitter past and stand with President Weah to move the country's development agenda forward.

Her call comes at the time when some citizens from her native Grand Gedeh County still languish behind bar at the Monrovia Central Prison compound Monrovia for their alleged involvement in alleged subversive activities in neighboring Ivory Coast.

The Samuel Kanyon Doe stadium, venue of the historic inauguration, is where President Weah saw his football career blossomed to national prominence before going professional.

He was one of the favorites of the late President Doe, who supported sports in the country and attracted many young talents from across Liberia.

Citizens of Grand Gedeh, home of the late President, had overwhelmingly voted for George Weah in the previous elections that brought Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to power.

Mrs. Doe, who briefly spoke with reporters at the SKD stadium, calls on Liberians to turn a new page by reconciling with one another to make the country work.

She promises to work assiduously with President Weah to focus on empowering Liberian women, who she notes, suffer and live in poverty to stand on their feet and contribute to the social and economic recovery process of the country.

She expresses gratitude to Liberians for electing Weah as President, and challenges him to uphold the confidence reposed in him by the people.

The former Liberian First Lady urges Liberians to love their country by demonstrating a true sense of ownership and fighting those vices that tend to constantly divide Liberians.

She notes that if reunification is achieved, President Weah's development goals would be supported by everyone in forging a new Liberia with peace, justice, and unity, for all.

Meanwhile, the inaugural ceremony of President George Weah was declared a public holiday here with schools, public offices and businesses shut down.

Several residents interviewed by this paper say they remain hopeful that President Weah will implement those things he say he would do for the country and its people through his pro-poor government.