Liberia: Rep. Koffa Prepared to Work With Sen. Sherman

Former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf's special prosecutor Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa who led the trial against Sen. H. Varney Sherman over an alleged Global Witness corruption report, says he looks forward to working with the indictee on Capitol Hill where both will be chairing similar committees at the Legislature.

The newly inducted Grand Kru County District #2 Representative Cllr. Koffa who chairs the House Committee on Judiciary told reporters on Friday, 19 January that he will work with his colleague Sen. Sherman who also chairs the Senate Committee on Judiciary. He says he has nothing personal against Sen. Sherman, committing to chair a professional Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Koffa was appointed by House Speaker Bhofal Chambers on Friday, 19 January at an extra session to chair the powerful Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives. In his new role at the legislature, Cllr. Koffa would have to work from time-to-time with

Cllr. Varney Sherman whom he earlier prosecuted during the alleged Sable Mining bribery trial.

He says the Judiciary Committee is almost like the law firm of the Legislature, and as such he intends to bring a certain level of professionalism in advising the House and the Speaker on issues of legality like bills, procedures and laws governing the House and the nation.

Prior to Cllr. Koffa's election as a lawmaker in October 2017, he was appointed by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as head of the Special Presidential Taskforce to investigate and prosecute past and current officials of government who were named in an alleged bribery

scheme unearthed by international watchdog, Global Witness.

The officials listed for prosecution included Sen. Sherman, former ruling Unity Party Chair emeritus, and former House Speaker Alex Tyler who his colleagues dethroned in the midst of demands for his recusal as presiding officer due to the alleged bribery case against him.