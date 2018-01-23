Liberia: News Behind the News

In his inaugural speech yesterday, President George Manneh Weah assured Liberians that the mandate given him is to end… Read more »

President Sirleaf throughout the ceremony appears excited, apparent a dream comes thru as she oversaw the transition of government from one sitting president to another in 73 years. Mrs. Sirleaf 73 handed over power to Weah 51.

Did former President Sirleaf drive herself out of SKD? Unconfirmed reports, emerging from the inauguration ceremony of Liberia's 24th elected President George Manneh Weah, speaks of former President Sirleaf taking her own steering immediately after performing her turning over ceremony at the Samuel Kayon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville follow by a reduced number of security vehicles.

