23 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria/Equatorial Guinea: CHAN 2018 - Super Eagles Through to Quarter-Final

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: CAF
Equatorial Guinea play Nigeria, CHAN, January 23, 2018
By Tunde Eludini

A brilliant second-half display has earned the home-based Super Eagles team a place in the quarterfinals of the ongoing African Nations Championships, CHAN taking place in Morocco.

Nigeria started on the backfoot but rallied early enough in the second half to secure a 3-1 win over Equatorial Guinea.

Against the run of play, Nsi Eyama headed Equatorial Guinea into the lead in 40th minute and they held that advantage till the end of the first half.

In the second half, the Super Eagles stepped up their game and just before the hour-mark, Anthony Okpotu levelled score for Nigeria through a stunning header off a cross from Osas Okoro.

Dayo Ojo put Nigeria in front in the 69th before Rabiu Ali sealed victory from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

With the win, Nigeria finished as the top gun in Group C with seven points from three games, while Libya who secured a late win over Libya finished as runners-up and also qualified for the quarterfinals.

More on This

2018 CHAN - Eagles Go for Equatorial Guinea Jugular

Nigeria will be aiming to avoid elimination from the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament with victory… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.