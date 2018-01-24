23 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Former Minister Oby Ezekwesili Speaks After Release From Detention

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Tami Hultman/AllAfrica
Obiageli Ezekwesili, former education minister and World Bank executive has been at daily rallies demanding more action to find the Chibok girls.
By Ebuka Onyeji

The Abuja Police command has released the former Minister of Education and convener of the BringBackOurGirls group, Oby Ezekwesili.

Mrs. Ezekwesiki said the police refused to tell her and seven members of her group the reason they were arrested Tuesday in Abuja.

Mrs. Ezekwesili was arrested and detained by the police in Abuja earlier on Tuesday.

Her arrest, however, was believed to be connected to the activities of the group.

The group has been carrying out sit-outs in Abuja since more than 200 girls were abducted from Government Secondary School, Chibok, in April 2014 by Boko Haram insurgents.

Mr. Ezekwesili's BBOG group has sustained its advocacy for the safe return of the girls to their families for more than three years.

She said Aisha Yesufu, a known critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and six others, were also arrested.

In a series of tweets after her release, the former minister said the Abuja commissoner of police, Sadiq Abubakar Bello, who ordered their release did not state why they were detained.

"Without stating the reason for our arrest and detention, Commissioner of Police at the FCT Command, CP Bello has asked us to be let out of their station," she tweeted.

"We insisted on a formal charge and release but his response? "I am the commissioner and now release you to go."

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to reach the police authorities in Abuja for comment were not successful at the time of filing this report.

Nigeria

As #MeToo Moves Across the World, Is Nigeria Next?

In October last year, multiple accusations of sexual assault and misconduct were leveled at Hollywood movie producer,… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.