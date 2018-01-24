23 January 2018

The Observer (Kampala)

East Africa: Trump Must Thanked for Telling Africa Frankly - Museveni

Photo: Nicholas Bamulanzeki/The Observer
President Yoweri Museveni addressing East African Legislative Assembly legislators on January 23, 2018.
By Arthur Matsiko

President Yoweri Museveni has praised US President Donald Trump for being 'frank' and telling Africa that they are a weak continent.

In reference to recent comments attributed to Trump, when, he allegedly expressed discomfort in allowing in more immigrants from "shithole countries", Museveni says the US president must thanked for telling Africa the truth.

While meeting US lawmakers recently Trump allegedly referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as "shithole countries".

While the US Ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac earlier today said she regretted the "disturbing" and "upsetting" comments attributed to Trump, Museveni later told parliament that Africa must thank Trump for his honesty, and perhaps it will reawaken Africans to reunite and work together to focus on developing the continent.

"I love Trump, because he tells Africans frankly," said Museveni. "Africans need to solve their problems. In the world, you cannot survive if you are weak."

Museveni also urged the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) legislators to focus on prosperity as opposed to fighting for speakership for the congress.

"For Africa to be strong and to survive, we need integration to speak with one voice," he said, adding that EALA members should strive to provide opportunities for those engaged in production.

