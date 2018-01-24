Nigeria: 'Majority of 50,000 Boko Haram Orphans Are Girl Child'

Maiduguri — The Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima has disclosed that the majority of the 50,000 children orphaned by the Boko Haram crisis who are taking refuge at the various internally Displaced persons ( IDPs) camps in Maiduguri and environs are Girl child.

Shettima made the disclosure Tuesday in Maiduguri while officially launching the flag -off of the Nine European Union ( EU ) - funded projects aimed at building the resilience in conflict affected communities in Borno state .

He said the Nine projects which will benefit over one Million displaced persons for which EU has earmarked 123 million Euros include : Basic Services (Health , Education , Nutrition ,Water, Sanitation and Hygiene- Wash- and electricity); and social protection ( Livelihood opportuinties , Vocational training and social safety nets.

Governor kashim Shettima who was represented by his Deputy, Usman Durkwa at the occasion thanked the EU for the support, saying that the project will go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of the citizens displaced by the Boko Haram crisis.

" The Boko Haram crisis didn't only displaced our people but created over 50,000 orphans who are mostly girl child. Government has built over 20 mega Schools for the education of this orphans within the capital City of Maiduguri," he said.

Speaking shortly after the flag-off , Mr . Kurt Cornelis , the EU Head of Cooperation, said the EU recorgnises the severity of the situation and the enormity of the challenge faced by the people in the Northeast , especially Borno state.

" Consequently , recorgnising the need to work closely with all the relevant stakeholders is key to achieving success. All projects have been designed to be implemented within a sustainable and environment friendly strategy that facilitates returns of displaced families and recognises the specific needs of women , youth and other vulnerable groups, " Mr cornelis , Head of Cooperation , at the European Union Delegation to Nigeria said.

He added that the projects aimed to build resilience for enhanced food / nutrition Security of IDPs , host Communities and returnees , as well as contributing to the stablization and management of Conflict in Nigeria's Northeast states , Borno in particular.

" They will be overseen by a steering committee comprising representatives of the Borno state government , European Union Delegation, European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid ( ECHO) , the Ministry of Budget and National Planning , and the presidential committee For the Northeast Initiative (PCNI)," he said