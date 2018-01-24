24 January 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Winter Olympics - Serena Excited About Nigeria's Bobsled Team

Photo: Seun Adigun/Facebook
Nigeria’s first bobsled team photographed by Obi Grant. From Left, Akuoma Omeoga, Seun Adigun (Centre), Ngozi Onwumere (Right)

Tennis superstar and new mother, Serena Williams has shown her support and excitement for the first Nigerian bobsled team to compete in the February 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Serena shared a video on Instagram of the Nigerian team training saying, "This video literally gave me chills. I am so excited to watch Nigeria compete in the winter Olympics bobsledding race, the first time an African country has ever competed in bobsledding."

The video shows Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga training hard for their competition coming up in February.

Adigun, the team driver and leader, Omeoga and Onwumere will become the first ever Africans to compete in the sport of bobsled.

They will also be the first Nigerians to compete at the Winter Olympics. But even before the tournament kicks off, the US-based trio have already garnered so much goodwill, they likely already feel like winners.

For starters, the trio have become one of the hottest items in winter sports, attracting interest from several major global brands.

Under Armour, the US sportswear manufacturer, will supply the team's kits while Belgium-based Lazer SA, has signed on as the official helmet sponsor.

Global payments giant Visa added the bobsled trio to "Team Visa," a roster of sponsored athletes which consists of over 400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Visa backs these athletes with support for their training regimes.

