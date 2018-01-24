24 January 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: AfDB Will Raise Nigeria's Loan Portfolio to U.S.$8 Billion

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Nigeria economy.
By Bukola Idowu With Agency Report

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has said it plans to increase its loans to Nigeria by over $8 billion next year with investments in energy, infrastructure and agriculture.

AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina said it will grow its loan portfolio to Nigeria by more than $2 billion over the next one year.

Adeshina in an interview with Bloomberg published said the loan would be geared towards investments in energy, infrastructure and agriculture. "The total portfolio we have in Nigeria is $6 billion. We expect that by the year 2019, we will grow that into a little bit over $8 billion" he said.

Adeshina said the AfDB will pump more than $800 million into Nigeria this year, most of which will fund investments in power. "Among them is a $250 million support to revamp power-transmission lines and electricity sub-stations as well as fund a $200 million solar-power project in Jigawa state in the north," Adeshina said.

The $400 million balance from a $1 billion loan for budget support will be disbursed directly to industries identified by the government after projects have been vetted by the bank, he said. He said the country which is making a comeback from a recession will also receive budget support and public financial management assistance from the lender, he said.

The AfDB forecasts Nigeria's economy will grow 2.1 percent this year as the output of and the price of oil, its main export, recover. The country depends on crude exports for two-thirds of government revenue and most of its foreign income. Brent crude, which compares with Nigeria's export grades, has gained 26 percent in the past year, helping the recovery.

Adeshina said Nigeria needs to invest more in infrastructure and boost funding to non-oil industries, which account for about 90 percent of gross domestic product. "Oil only accounts for a small fraction of gross domestic product (GDP) so the key is to fund the non-oil sector," Adeshina said.

With increased efforts at growing the agriculture sector, he said the AfDB plans to help set up 'staple crop processing zones' and create agribusiness clusters across the country to curb harvest losses of as much as 70 percent for some crops.

"These zones will change our rural economy. You will be able to create markets for farmers and reduce massive post-harvest losses. You will change the structure of agriculture itself because people will see it as a business as opposed to a subsistence activity," Adeshina added.

Nigeria

As #MeToo Moves Across the World, Is Nigeria Next?

In October last year, multiple accusations of sexual assault and misconduct were leveled at Hollywood movie producer,… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.