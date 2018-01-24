Tanzania: All Set for the 15th Edition of Sauti Za Busara Festival

Dar es Salaam — The 2018 edition of the much-touted Sauti za Busara will kick off on February 8, with organizers promising that this year's event will specifically focus on fostering unity through music.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam today (Tuesday, January 23, 2018), the Sauti za Busara director Yusuph Mahmoud said, the festival promotes Zanzibar and Tanzania across the world.

It does so through the attraction of international promoters and thus providing the perfect platform for East African musicians to share their music to the world.

"On three stages, over four nights, Sauti za Busara 2018 will host 46 world class performances, bringing together young and old, emerging and established musicians from near and far, sharing one aim as we stand together 'United in Music', he says.

The artists set to perform at the festival and their countries in brackets include: Zakes Batwin (South Africa), Kasai Allstars (DRC), Somi (Uganda/USA), Ribab Fusion (Morocco) Kudumu and the Boda Boda Band (Burundi/Kenya), Mlimani Park Orchestra (Tanzania) Grace Matata (Tanzania) and Msafiri Zawose (Tanzania).

Others are Mohamed Ilyas & Nyota Zameremeta (Zanzibar), Makadem (Kenya), Diana Samkange 'Ma Ngwenya (Zimbabwe, Fatma Zidan (Egypt/Denmark), Inganzo Ngari (Rwanda) and more than 13 groups.

A representative from the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Anette Pettersen, said Norway has been a proud supporter of Sauti za Busara in Zanzibar since 2009. Throughout the years Busara has demonstrated their ability to connect local artist and music sector professionals with the international music community.