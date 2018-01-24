23 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mukanya Says to Perform in Harare On April 28

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Facebook
Zimbabwean star Thomas Mapfumo

One of Zimbabwe's most famous musicians who fled at the height of political repression says he is returning home after a change in government.

Thomas Mapfumo has not set foot in Zimbabwe since 2004, when he settled in Oregon. Jailed by the country's former white rulers over his protest music, he later was hounded by the black government that succeeded them.

Mapfumo has announced in a video message that he will perform in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, on April 28.

Spokesperson Blessing Vava confirms the gig and says the new government has assured the 72-year-old musician of his safety.

Longtime leader Robert Mugabe resigned in November after 37 years in power when the military moved in. New President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the southern African nation should let "bygones be bygones."

More on This

Is Self-Exiled Singer Mukanya Heading to Zimbabwe?

Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo's company Chimurenga Music Company has confirmed that the musician, popularly… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.