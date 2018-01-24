Uganda: National Council of Sports, Olympic Committee 'Unaware' of UBF Elections

Kampala — National Council of Sports (NCS) and the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), have denied knowledge of last weekend's controversial boxing elections which ended with two rival executives.

January 19, 2018, Lady Justice Lydia Mugambe dismissed the petition by Moses Kintu and 27 boxing clubs, and ordered that the January 20 assembly proceeds. Justice Mugambe ruled that: all eligible and fully paid up members should be allowed to participate in the elective assembly. However, she gave the trustees the mandate to determine the eligible and paid up members.

The ambiguity of the order was that it did not give time to the already divided trustees, who responded by organising parallel elections.

Saturday, new face Moses Muhangi was unopposed to become the new Uganda Boxing Federation president at Kati Kati Restaurant, Lugogo. Fred Kavuma and Simon Barigo, who served in Gimugu's regime since 2013, also emerged first vice president and general secretary respectively.

Meanwhile incumbent Kenneth Gimugu, the trustee chairman, was re-elected as president by another camp at Lugogo Tennis Court. John Kameta, the Kenya Boxing Federation president witnessed the Muhangi convention on behalf of Aiba, the international boxing body.

The NCS did not send representatives (observer) to either camp which left many wondering whether the national regulator recognized the electoral process.

Robert Zavuga, the UOC head of Anti-Doping Department reportedly observed Gimugu's elections.

However, UOC general secretary Donald Rukare told this paper that he knows little about the boxing elections. He said, "As an organization, we have not yet sat down to talk about those issues, but UBF needs to follow their constitution rightly."

UGANDA BOXING FEDERATION RIVAL CAMPS

CAMP 1

Moses Muhangi - President

Fred Kavuma - Vice President

Simon Barigo - General Secretary

CAMP 2

Kenneth Gimugu - President

Sam Rukundo - First Vice President

Robert Matovu - General Secretary