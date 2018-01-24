Uganda: Lwanga Learns Lessons

Kampala — In a tourney that had Cranes flattering to deceive, Vipers defensive midfielder Taddeo Lwanga believes he achieved a lot on a personal front.

For his fighting spirit and work rate, he was arguably one of the few players in the Sébsatien Desabre's team that played their hearts out in the Chan tourney in Morocco that Cranes exited at the group stage.

"When you get a chance at Cranes, you have to give it your all," said the electrical engineer.

"There are three lessons for me. It (Chan) is a great tournament with a lot of competition.

"You should play as a team and use your chances when you get them and finally experience of players matters a lot," said Lwanga.

The former Villa captain, who played all the 270 minutes, was spot on about the reasons why Cranes boarded an early flight back home.

"We played good games (against Namibia and Ivory Coast) but we failed to score from the two or three chances we created.

"And it was important to finish in third place in the group after realising we were out of contention. It is big disappointment but overall we showed great potential," said Sébastien.

As Lwanga awaits a chance to turn professional, he prays his displays in Marrakech help him make a grand entry into the senior Cranes side. "My prayer now is being a regular national team player and going professional."

"The coach (Sebastien) is so professional which gives me hope," he added.