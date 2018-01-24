Uganda: Average Performance Leaves Cranes Naked

Photo: Daily Monitor

Uganda Cranes coach Sébastien Desabre

Kampala — The Cranes completed their Chan group games on Monday night with a solitary point from three games. We look at how the 18 players coach Sébastien Desabre used fared at the event.

Ismail Watenga 6/10:

Was first choice throughout the qualifiers but missed the opening game through suspension. Looked more assured when he returned for the game against Namibia despite also failing to keep a clean sheet.

Nicholas Wadada 5/10:

The right back was solid throughout the three games but was uncertain when going forward and his final ball below average.

Isaac Muleme 4/10:

The left back was one of the players to go into the tournament when short of form and the trend continued at the tournament with an unusually poor final ball even when moved further forward in the game against Ivory Coast.

Timothy Awany 5/10:

Comfortable playing the ball out of defense but doubts linger about his concentration throughout the 90 minutes and his central defensive partnership with Bernard Muwanga was shaky.

Bernard Muwanga 5/10:

Can never be faulted for a lack of effort but he failed to marshal the backline and complement Awany in central defense

Taddeo Lwanga 7/10:

Was surprisingly overlooked in the qualifiers by both Micho Sredojevic and Moses Basena. He was however arguably the team's best player in Morocco breaking up attacks as is expected from a holding midfielder but supplemented it with good forward passes and attempts on goal.

Milton Karisa 6/10:

Impressive opening game display that included an assist and tormenting his Zambian markers. His performances however dropped in the subsequent games and he was continuously let down by poor decision making and final touch.

Muzamir Mutyaba 4/10:

He is one of the reasons why the Cranes qualified for this year's finals tournament before his form dropped and he was largely a shadow of his self at this tournament. Improved slightly after being dropped for the final game.

Derrick Nsibambi 7/10:

Scored the Cranes' only goal at the tournament, a wonderful overhead kick and also looked lively in the second game where he was also unlucky not to add to his tally. Largely anonymous in the final game because of a lack of service.

Ibrahim Sadam Juma 4/10:

A few glimpses of the old Juma who debuted at this tournament seven years ago but like Mutyaba offered little creativity for sole striker Nsibambi to thrive on and run out steam on the hour mark.

Allan Kyambadde 5/10:

Was tidy in possession and got into good goalscoring positions but also failed to fully execute his creative duties.

Mustapha Mujuzi 6/10:

Brought more physicality to the Cranes defense to ease the workload on Muwanga after replacing the suspended Awany against Ivory Coast.

Paul Mucureezi 4/10:

Another KCCA player who provided one of the highlights of the qualification with a four-goal haul against South Sudan. He looked lost and off the pace

Nelson Senkatuka 5/10:

Cannot be faulted for lack of effort but could do with more calmness when in good attacking positions

Seif Batte 4/10:

Was the final substitute as the Cranes chased the game against Namibia. Had little time to make any meaningful impact

Benjamin Ochan 3/10:

Unsettled at KCCA, the goalkeeper had a forgettable tournament in which he will be remembered for the bad error for the third Zambia goal.

Muhammad Shaban 4/10:

Made no impact when brought on against Zambia and an ankle injury in training ended his participation.

Moses Waiswa 4/10:

Never one to replace when he comes on as a substitute, he was innefective against Zambia and was not given further chances thereafter

Coach Sébastien Desabre 6/10:

Change in approach from the previous coaches with more emphasis on ball retention and more freedom to the attacking players. But with the tournament coming only two weeks after his unveiling, it might take time for the approach to sink in. Cannot largely be blamed for the team setup summoned by his assistants Mathias Lule and Fred Kajoba.