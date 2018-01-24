24 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Water Crisis - Maimane to Give Details On 'What's Really Happening'

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Musi Maimane of the Democratic Alliance (file photo).

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane will brief the media on what is "really happening" regarding the water crisis in Cape Town during a visit to Athlone on Wednesday.

"We are committed to avoiding #DayZero," the DA tweeted as the city council where Maimane's party is in the majority faces mounting criticism over its handling of the drought.

According to a poster advertising the media briefing at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone, Maimane will give details on "What's really happening and what we're doing about it.

"DA leader Mmusi Maimane tells all," the poster promises.

Maimane's visit comes as the party's leadership deals with the aftermath of damning allegations against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

Until recently, De Lille had been the face of the city's drought management project, communicating measures to manage the city's dwindling water supplies.

Stricter restrictions

However, that responsibility was handed over to Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson as De Lille faces accusations that she covered up irregularities in the city's transport department.

On Monday, Neilson warned that the day when taps will dry - dubbed "Day Zero" - had been moved forward to April 12 due to declining dam levels.

On February 1, even stricter Level 6B water restrictions come into force, limiting maximum use per person to 50l a day, instead of the current 87l.

Measures to access alternative water sources already publicised by De Lille include the daily extraction of 80 million litres of water from the Cape Flats Aquifer, 40 million litres from the Table Mountain Group Aquifer and 40 million litres from the Atlantis Aquifer.

In his statement, Neilson said the water extracted from these sources would not come online in time to help push back the current deadline of April 12 and urged Capetonians to use as little water as possible.

"Our main focus at this point must be on what we can do now to prevent our taps running dry by April."

News24

South Africa

Girl, 3, Not Found After Disappearing From Church Service

The family of a 3-year-old girl who disappeared inside a church on New Year's Eve in Amandawe, on the lower South Coast… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.