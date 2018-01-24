Namibia/Morocco: Morocco Under Pressure, Not Us - Mannetti

The immense weight of expectation on host nation Morocco to win the African Nations Championship could play into the Brave Warriors' hands when the two sides contest their quarter-final in Casablanca on Saturday.

That is the view of Namibia head coach Ricardo Mannetti whose side has defied the odds to reach the knock-out phase of a Caf international competition for the first time.

Namibia's one-all draw with Zambia on Monday night meant the Brave Warriors finished second to their rivals in Group B and will take on Group A winners Morocco at 18h30 on Saturday, while the 'Chipolopolo' return to Marrakech to face Sudan, who finished second behind the hosts, at 21h30.

Playing against the hosts with a partisan crowd behind them will elevate the 'underdog' Brave Warriors performance.

"I don't think we should be under a lot of pressure. For us, it would be very unfair to approach this tournament with a lot of tension and pressure. The pressure is on Morocco. They are the hosts and the big team," said Mannetti.

"The stadium is going to be packed to capacity with fans cheering for them. They are expected to win. My players are going to enjoy the occasion. They will love it, we're are tired of playing in empty stadiums.

"We deserve being in the quarter-finals and deserve a full stadium. So I'm looking forward to playing Morocco here on Saturday," he continued.

The Lions of the Atlas need to be wary of the threat posed by the underdog Warriors, Mannetti said.

"When I came here, I said we are coming to be the surprise package of the tournament. Why should the surprises end on Saturday? We're going to take on Morocco and see if we can't spoil their party," a confident Mannetti said.

"With the big guns, I don't want to say they undermine us, but there's that sense of 'who's Namibia? What will they bring to the party and can they play organised football?' That inspires us as smaller nations. We thrive on that to prove people wrong. That's what I think happened with Uganda and Ivory Coast who were thinking that it was going to be easy," the 42 year-old 2015 Cosafa Cup winning coach said.

Midfielder Absalom Iimbondi gave Namibia the lead after 12 minutes when his in-swinging free kick evaded everybody in the box and the ball nestled in the back of the net. Zambian, however, pulled level 12 minutes later through a Lazarus Kambole tap-in following a swift counter-attack.

"We showed today that we can play a different type football as well. I think the boys played really well against another tough opponent. The first two games were all about getting the result, but there was more room to express ourselves in this match," said Mannetti.

Zambian coach Wedson Nyirenda acknowledged that his usually unrelenting side had been overwhelmed by Namibia's intensity.

He, however, bemoaned his charges' attitude, saying they could have done better.

"My team did not come to the party today and my boys were complacent. I think they thought it was going to be an easy game as both teams had already qualified. They [Namibia] played a very good and organised game. But we are showing that we want to win despite the difficulties we get on the pitch and we managed to equalise," Nyirenda said.

The wily Zambian mentor said he anticipates a taxing match against the hard-running Sudanese at Stade Marrakech.

"Meeting Sudan will not an easy game. Every game is tough at Chan and we need to be well prepared and respond to the challenge.

The Brave Warriors' change in style, from their defensive stance in the pair of 1-0 wins over Ivory Coast and Uganda earlier in the tournament, made for an open and entertaining match inside a cold and near-empty 45 000-seater Mohamed V Stadium which is expected to be at capacity on Saturday.

"Tonight we showcased that we can play good football and that the team has grown. I said previously, that we were struggling with the ball, whenever we had a chance to have it. Tonight we dealt better with it when we had possession," Mannetti said.

Bottom side Uganda and third-placed Ivory Coast's played to a dour goalless draw in the other Group B match on Monday night.