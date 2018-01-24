Tanzania: Govt Set to Conduct Public Auction of Hippo Teeth in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam — The Government, through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and the Tanzania Wildlife Authority (Tawa), is set to conduct a public auction of 12,467 pieces of hippo teeth weighing 3,580.29kg.

The auction, which is to be supervised by the Ministry of Finance and Planning, has been slated for January 29, 2018, starting at 10am at ministry headquarters.

A statement issued on January 23, 2018 quoted Tawa Acting Executive General, Dr James Wakibara, as saying the auction will involve the 2017 licensed dealers in the First Class trophies.

Mr Wakibara explained that the businesspersons would be allowed to inspect the trophies between January 25 and 26, 2018 starting at 10am until 15:30pm.

He said further that buyers, who would win in the auction, would be required to pay 25 percent of all the payment on the spot and the remaining 75 percent would be required to be paid within 14 days.

"A higher bidder who fails to pay the 25 percent on the spot will lose the bid and regarded as bent to violate the auction. So, tougher legal action will be taken against him," warned Mr Wakibara.

He clarified that the hippo teeth would on average be sold at the weight of half a kilo.

Winners will be required to remove their products from the area after paying the required fees and taxes. They will then be issued with document to certify their ownership of the trophies.