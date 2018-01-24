23 January 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Sardine Prices Hiked As Traders' Boycott Persists in Mwanza

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania
The price of sardine in Kirumba fish market in Mwanza Region has been hiked.
By Sada Amir and Johari Shani

Mwanza — The price of sardine in Kirumba fish market in Mwanza Region has been hiked following a boycott by traders which began about a week ago.

A survey by The Citizen in Kirumba, Igogo, Mkuyuni as well as the central market in Mwanza city shows that one pail of sardine which used to sell between Sh14, 000 and Sh17, 000, has now been increased to Sh20, 000.

The cost of one packet of sardine has now doubled--from Sh500 before the boycott to Sh1000 now, The Citizen can reveal today.

A retailer in Kurumba market, Ms Zainabu Shabani, confirmed that the demand for sardine has now increased following the boycott that began on January 19.

Before the traders boycotted a 100kg sack used cost Sh130, 000 up to Sh140,000 but during a recent investigation by this paper, it was found to cost up to Sh170, 000.

Animal feeds made of sardine now cost Sh1, 500 up from Sh800.

The secretary of the association of traders, Mr Siphael Kayanda said that the traders would not relent on their course.

Mr Kayanda said that the government's decision to impose tax on traders who wish to sell their fish to foreign countries was uncalled for.

He said the traders would press until their demands are fulfilled.

On December 15, last year the deputy minister for Fisheries and Livestock, Mr Abdallah Ulega, made a surprise visit to the market and seized more than 11 tonnes of fish that were about to be smuggled out of the country.

The secretary for Igogo market Mr Ramadhani Malale said said dry sardine was now on high demand. He asked the government to intervene to save the wananchi of the suffering.

The chairman of the CCM youth wing (UVCCM), Mr Jonas Lufongile toured the markets yesterday and called upon the local government leaders and the traders to end their animosity.

"Those who sell their fish and sardine locally must pay tax according to the laws of the land... .those who intend to sell to foreign countries must also follow the stipulated laws and regulations... it shouldn't be a game of fights,' said Lufongile.

The chairman of Kirumba fish market Elias Daudi said that the boycott was aimed at pressing the government to strike off the levy imposed on traders who want to export their produce.

He said it has been increased to Sh 9000 against those selling locally who have to pay Sh4000.

The Lake Zone Regulator of Fisheries safety and Stanndards Mr Stephen Lukanga declined to comment on the matter, saying he was not the spokesperson.

Tanzania

Judge Kisanga Passes Away

Retired Judge Robert Kisanga has passed away at Regency Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was receiving treatment,… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.