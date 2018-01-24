Tanzania: Israel, Germany Envoys Pledge Support in Treatment of Heart Diseases

Dar es Salaam — Embassies of Israel and Germany on Tuesday January 23 pledged to continue cooperating with the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in enhancing the treatment of heart diseases, especially those afflicting children.

This was revealed when the deputy ambassadors of the two nations visited JKCI.

The envoys went to assess the progress made by doctors from Israel and Germany who have been working with local specialists in providing heart treatment for children suffering from congenital heart defects.

Using a gadget known as cathlab, the doctors have been carrying out heart procedures on children aged between 1 and 18 years.

The Germany deputy ambassador, Jörg Herrera said that his country has been working with Tanzania in solving some of the most pressing health challenges. He promised to strengthen the cooperation in building more healthcare capacity.

"I have witnessed for myself the progress that has been made in providing treatment at this facility... the job is being done according to international standards. This is key in saving lives of children," he said.

For his part, the Israel Deputy Ambassador, Michael Baror expressed his confidence in Tanzania's specialists and promised that his country would provide capacity building programs in an effort to enhance treatment of heart diseases in the country.

"We have been sponsoring doctors and nurses from JKCI for studies in Israel. We have also been supporting the treatment of heart diseases for children here in Tanzania, including those who have been taken to our country for further treatment. I have the confidence that these local doctors are doing well on this," he said.

The Head of Cardiology Unit at the JKCI, Dr Peter Kisenge said that 32 children who have been diagnosed with various heart defects have undergone surgery since January 20. The treatment program is meant to last for six days.