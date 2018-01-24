Namibia: Williams Top Performer in Swakop

Ryan Williams from the Windhoek Hochland Sport Club (WHSC) was the best performer at the Coca-Cola Athletics Club Challenge in Swakopmund over the weekend.

Williams, who is only 18 years old and already set a senior Namibian senior record in discus throw of 45,95m last year, came close to his record with a distance of 43,23m, to comfortably win the men's discus.

He finished well ahead of Clark Seibeb of Omaruru Sport Club (34,73m) and Dirk Potgieter of WHSC (31,97m).

Williams also won the men's shot put with a distance of 13,55m, with Seibeb coming second (11,39m) and Felix Makumbi of Nampol third (11,32m).

The rest of the performances were not that great though, with none of the athletes coming close to existing national records.

Even Tjiviju of the Namibia Correctional Service Club won the men's 100m in 11,03 seconds, which was well off Frank Fredericks' national record of 9,86, while Sydney Kamuaruuma of Namib Lions won the 200m in 22,46 which is well off Fredericks' record of 19,68.

Daniel Nghipandulwa of Nampol Athletics Club won the men's 800m in 1:57,64, which was more than 11 seconds off his own national record of 1:46,30, while Thomas H of Nampol won the men's 5000m in 15:00,24, which was more than a minute off Lucketz Swartbooi's national record of 13:46,91.

FC Pieterse of Welwitschia 77 Athletics Club won the double in the hurdles, winning the 110m hurdles in 15,73 seconds and the 400m hurdles in 57,94 seconds.

Sandro Diergaardt of WHSC won the long jump in 6,85m; Emmanuel Samantu of Unam won the high jump in 2,05m; and Dirk Potgieter of WHSC won the hammer throw with a distance of 27,85m.

Amongst the women, Jolene Jacobs of Welwitschia 77 won the 100m in 12,09, while Bianca Manuel of Striders Track and Field Club won the 200m in 27,71 seconds.

Both these times were well behind Globine Mayova's national records of 11,38 and 23,34 seconds.

Salmi Nduviteko won the 800m in 2;25,91, while Leena Ekandjo won the 3000m in 10:36,25, which was more than a minute outside BNeata Naigambo's national record of 9:21,58.

Faith Mudimba won the 100m hurdles in 20,45 seconds and Perpetua Simaata the 400m hurdles in 1:12,39.

In the field events, Karlien Botha of WHSC won the discus (35,47m) as well as the hammer throw (26,77m); Conette Smith of Striders won the shot put (10,09m); Jesse Joseph of Rehoboth Athletics Club won the long jump (4,83m); and Maria Grunak of Striders won the high jump (1,53m).

One athlete who did break a Namibian record though was Conrad Blaauw who competed at an Indoor event in Italy over the weekend and set a new Namibian indoor high jump record of 2,00m, which beat Hans von Lieres' previous record of 1,96m.