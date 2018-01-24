Angola: Ruling Party to Elect New Provincial Second-Secretaries

Luanda — The MPLA is preparing to elect new second secretaries of the provincial committees in Bengo, Benguela, Cabinda, Cuanza Norte, Cuanza Sul, Huambo, Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Malanje, Moxico, Namibe and Zaire.

The proposal for the election of new second secretaries was approved by the Political Bureau of the MPLA, which met on Tuesday in Luanda under the leadership of the party's president, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The meeting, the first ordinary meeting of the year, also examined documents related to the youth organization of the party, JMPLA, among which was the plan to hold a methodological meeting of leaders and cadres.

Also in relation to the JMPLA, the Political Bureau analyzed documents on the 5th Ordinary Meeting of the National Committee, as well as the Program Project of the 16th National Campus of Student Vacation (CANFEU), to be held from February 21 to 25, in the province of Malanje.

The Political Bureau of the ruling party in Angola also appreciated the proposals of plans to hold meetings with the first secretaries of the provincial committees, with those in charge and cadres of the central apparatus and with the Provincial Committee of Luanda.