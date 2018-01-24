24 January 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 'Livestock Situation Satisfactory'

By Mellisa Mutasa

The Zimbabwe Farmers' Union (ZFU) yesterday said the condition of livestock in most parts of the country is satisfactory, as pastures and drinking water continue to be readily available.

ZFU president Mr Wonder Chabikwa said the condition of cattle in drier parts of the country started to improve after the first rains nurtured new veld grass and augmented water supplies.

The pastures and water, he said, would be available for the greater part of the year.

"Last year's wet season contributed to adequate pastures and drinking water for the livestock," he said. "There are few cases of cattle being infected by diseases because dry seasons experience few diseases.

"I encourage farmers to practice rotational grazing and to monitor the health of their livestock frequently to maintain the good conditions that we are experiencing now."

Mr Chabikwa said there was still need to employ good livestock production skills like deworming, supplementary feeding, and vaccinating, including seeking training in cattle maintenance during dry seasons and dipping cattle to reduce outbreaks of tick-borne diseases.

He said it was advisable for farmers to destock through selling unproductive and ageing animals and buying stock feeds for the remaining herd.

Farmers are also being urged to be wary of disease outbreaks, he said. +

